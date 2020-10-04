Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of -110.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $32.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $224,201.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd S. Young bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 38,580 shares of company stock worth $1,021,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846,120 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $243,886,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,746.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,046,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448,327 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

