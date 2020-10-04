Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $103.49 on Thursday. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The company has a market cap of $31.39 billion and a PE ratio of -5,174.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $70.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.74, for a total value of $1,496,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 384,200 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $34,693,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,303,413 shares of company stock valued at $202,336,329. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Datadog by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.