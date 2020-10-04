Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note released on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Domino’s Pizza to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $414.69.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $433.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $227.50 and a twelve month high of $435.14.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,125,287. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 330.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

