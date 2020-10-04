BNP Paribas Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.30. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

