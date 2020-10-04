BNP Paribas Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Neutral

BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.
Shares of IHG stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.30. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.67.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.
