iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Trading Down 0.1%

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.59 and last traded at $26.61. 2,455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 338,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 45.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

