Short Interest in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Decreases By 9.6%

MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 327,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $67.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. MAXIMUS has a 1-year low of $46.42 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $69.09.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. MAXIMUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MAXIMUS will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MAXIMUS news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $428,041.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $427,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,445 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,372. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,357,957 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,634,000 after purchasing an additional 81,998 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,012,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,243 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 644.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 98,999 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded MAXIMUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

