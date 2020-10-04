INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director John Moore Fowler Sells 1,042 Shares

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $53,142.00.

Shares of INTL FCStone stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $981.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63. INTL FCStone has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter. INTL FCStone had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 0.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered INTL FCStone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded INTL FCStone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

About INTL FCStone

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for INTL FCStone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL FCStone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays Cuts Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Target to $160.00
Barclays Cuts Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Target to $160.00
Elanco Animal Health Given New $32.00 Price Target at Citigroup
Elanco Animal Health Given New $32.00 Price Target at Citigroup
Datadog Price Target Raised to $116.00
Datadog Price Target Raised to $116.00
Domino’s Pizza Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp
Domino’s Pizza Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp
BNP Paribas Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group to Neutral
BNP Paribas Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group to Neutral
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report