INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director John Moore Fowler Sells 1,042 Shares

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $53,142.00.

Shares of INTL FCStone stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $981.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63. INTL FCStone has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

INTL FCStone (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter. INTL FCStone had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 0.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered INTL FCStone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded INTL FCStone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

About INTL FCStone

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

