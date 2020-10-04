Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,977.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tamesa Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $99,270.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $93,810.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $31.32 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $34.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.59 million, a PE ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 1.11.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.56 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTGR. ValuEngine upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BWS Financial raised their price objective on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on NETGEAR from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 16.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,893,000 after acquiring an additional 321,845 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,878,000. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

