James C. Webster Sells 10,000 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,153.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DRQ stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.22. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $869.98 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

