Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NLTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,041,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after buying an additional 2,120,380 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,070,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 94,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $765,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

