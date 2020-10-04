Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Director Tommy G. Thompson Sells 1,500 Shares

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.82. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 77.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 58.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 113.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 39.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.97.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

