Ralph A. Larossa Sells 1,919 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ralph A. Larossa also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 17th, Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $103,645.19.

PEG opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

