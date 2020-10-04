Thomas B. Akin Sells 46,095 Shares of IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 46,095 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $65,454.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of IMH opened at $1.53 on Friday. IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $8.03.
IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of ($4.06) million for the quarter.
About IMPAC Mortgage
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.
