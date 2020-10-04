Thomas B. Akin Sells 46,095 Shares of IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Thomas B. Akin sold 46,095 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $65,454.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of IMH opened at $1.53 on Friday. IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $8.03.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of ($4.06) million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMH. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 69.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMPAC Mortgage in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in IMPAC Mortgage by 32.7% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 313,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 77,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IMPAC Mortgage by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in IMPAC Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $37,000.

About IMPAC Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

