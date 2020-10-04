Rachel Maureen Moore Acquires 6,000 Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OVV stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.06.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OVV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

