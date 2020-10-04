Insider Buying: Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) President Acquires $74,500.00 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) President J Richard Atwood purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

J Richard Atwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, J Richard Atwood purchased 1,000 shares of Source Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.

On Friday, September 25th, J Richard Atwood bought 1,100 shares of Source Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,468.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, J Richard Atwood bought 2,000 shares of Source Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00.

Shares of SOR stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Source Capital by 36.4% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Source Capital by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 79,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Source Capital during the second quarter worth about $386,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Source Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Source Capital by 96.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

