Kevin C. Nash Sells 3,000 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at $775,332.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GNTX stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 67,025 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 25.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,318,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,296,000 after purchasing an additional 157,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,455,000 after purchasing an additional 84,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,621,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,318,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

