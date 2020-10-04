Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the August 31st total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 918,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dare Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dare Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dare Bioscience by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dare Bioscience by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Aegis reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dare Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dare Bioscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of DARE opened at $1.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.90. Dare Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Dare Bioscience will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

