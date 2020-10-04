Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $250,000 Stock Position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in South State were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in South State during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of South State by 388.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of South State by 34.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on South State in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

SSB stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. South State Corp has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that South State Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

