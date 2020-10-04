Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $250,000 Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Cutera worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,527,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after buying an additional 385,695 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Cutera by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,140,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 630,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cutera by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 390,389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CUTR. BidaskClub lowered Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cutera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,112.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 11,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $171,599.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,307.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 74,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,629. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $18.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a market cap of $322.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $39.15.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.27. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

