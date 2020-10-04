Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,559,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,528 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,201,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,262,000 after acquiring an additional 105,093 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.6% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,891,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,892,000 after acquiring an additional 304,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,828,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,451,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rexnord by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,182,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,930,000 after acquiring an additional 286,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Rexnord news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.54. Rexnord Corp has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $35.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.57.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

