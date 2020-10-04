Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $256,000 in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,585,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,177 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $21,576,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,113,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,486,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,481,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $873,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,535.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,109,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.66). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,291.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

