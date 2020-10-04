Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Holdings Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,504,000 after buying an additional 43,325 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,572,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,543,000 after purchasing an additional 358,618 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 648,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,668 shares during the period.

NYSE:AWI opened at $70.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.16). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 56.59% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.61.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,440.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

