Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,237 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

NYSE MGP opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.15. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

