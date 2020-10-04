Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCRN. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,450.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.