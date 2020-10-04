Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,263 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,263 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Popular were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Popular by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Popular by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 287,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Popular by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 710,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,869,000 after acquiring an additional 113,739 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPOP opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. Popular Inc has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.30 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

