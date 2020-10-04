Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Stock Position Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 17.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ares Management by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,388,554.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $8,116,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,015,141 shares of company stock worth $40,816,082 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Corp has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $326.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

