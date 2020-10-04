bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 36.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 27.1% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 8.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Sunday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,287 shares of company stock valued at $80,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average is $57.92. bluebird bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The business had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

