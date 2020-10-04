Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 9,983.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 24,335.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 29.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian Robert Dickman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $148,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRG opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $543.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.21. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

