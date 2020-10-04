Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,911 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of SunCoke Energy worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 113.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth $46,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $288.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.90.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

