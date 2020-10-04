Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 148,320 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 186,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 69,113 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 395,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290,081 shares during the period.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $265,104.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,549 shares in the company, valued at $265,104.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $477,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,793 shares of company stock worth $2,820,601 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

