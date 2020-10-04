Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,338 Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VKI. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the first quarter worth $9,442,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,226,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 309,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 110,413 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 973,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 94,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000.

Shares of VKI stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

