Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $277,000 Stake in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 9.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Frontdoor by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Frontdoor by 349.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $41.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.10. Frontdoor Inc has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.24 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

