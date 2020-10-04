New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 295.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 918.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 1,327,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 60.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after buying an additional 1,267,518 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 110.8% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,010,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after buying an additional 1,056,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,507,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRZ. JMP Securities cut their price objective on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Argus upgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NRZ opened at $8.18 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The business had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 18.43%.

New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

