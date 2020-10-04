Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 132.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 80,538 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 51,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PIE opened at $19.33 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $20.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.157 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.