Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 967 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRFT. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 4,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,929,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,060,000 after buying an additional 19,485,329 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,514,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 638,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 222,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,329 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 163,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,891 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 133,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of PRFT opened at $43.23 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Securities upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.