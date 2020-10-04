Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 967 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRFT. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 4,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,929,254 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $34,060,000 after buying an additional 19,485,329 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,514,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 638,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 222,905 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,329 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 163,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,891 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 133,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRFT opened at $43.23 on Friday. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.61 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Securities upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

