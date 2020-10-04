Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,015 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 387,362 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 284,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 172,225 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 445,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,506,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 166,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

GGAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.00.

GGAL stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

