Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,675,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,161,000 after buying an additional 1,088,582 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,377,000. No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,850,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 596,851 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,759,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. Purple Innovation Inc has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $27.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.29. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Analysts predict that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 26,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $656,155.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,371.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $354,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,000 shares of company stock worth $6,052,430. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

