1,524 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $23.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.