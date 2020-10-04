1,170 Shares in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,170 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 438.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,902,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936,554 shares in the company, valued at $60,304,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 16.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBOC stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.24. International Bancshares Corp has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

