2,265 Shares in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Univest Financial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 35,797 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after acquiring an additional 19,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UVSP opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.99. Univest Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $61.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

