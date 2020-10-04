Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Rayonier by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 199,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Rayonier by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $43,379.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,322.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Rayonier Inc. has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.78%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

