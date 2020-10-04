Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 783.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 188,399 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 171.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 161,727 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Brighthouse Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.09). Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 33.37% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

