Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVAX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 19.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 36.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 52.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 315.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.21.

In related news, CFO John Trizzino sold 42,788 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $6,365,998.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,470.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $443,273.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 225,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,224,412 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $189.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

