Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 14,105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 541,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 537,258 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chuy’s by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on CHUY. Stephens upped their price objective on Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Chuy’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chuy’s from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In related news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $55,974.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,936.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.90 million, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 2.01. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $65.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chuy’s Holdings Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

