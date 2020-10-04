Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Envestnet by 12.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at $794,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $77.12 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

