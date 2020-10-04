Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Separately, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avalon Globocare by 17.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 50,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalon Globocare alerts:

NASDAQ:AVCO opened at $1.17 on Friday. Avalon Globocare Corp has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon Globocare had a negative return on equity of 299.34% and a negative net margin of 1,070.82%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Avalon Globocare Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalon Globocare Corp (NASDAQ:AVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Globocare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Globocare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.