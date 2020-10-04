Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 24,532 Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Salem Media Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

In related news, insider David Evans sold 19,300 shares of Salem Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $31,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10. Salem Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.58 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Salem Media Group Inc will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Salem Media Group Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.