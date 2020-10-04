Jane Street Group LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 5.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Onconova Therapeutics news, Director E Premkumar Reddy sold 527,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $142,523.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,504.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Laidlaw lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.20.

ONTX stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.07. Onconova Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onconova Therapeutics Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

