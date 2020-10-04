Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 13,469 SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SG Blocks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGBX. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SG Blocks during the second quarter worth approximately $533,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SG Blocks in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

OTCMKTS:SGBX opened at $1.90 on Friday. SG Blocks Inc has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

SG Blocks Company Profile

SG Blocks, Inc engages in fabricating modules for construction of buildings in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

