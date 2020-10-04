12,552 Shares in CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,585,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

CASI opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.15% and a negative net margin of 388.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Larry Zhang acquired 20,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $38,290.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 20,153 shares in the company, valued at $38,290.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 2,952,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $5,609,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,836,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,393.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

